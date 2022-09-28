UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) will end the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET PG) counselling 2022 today, September 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling process by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. To apply for the UP NEET PG counselling, a candidate needs to pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

According to the schedule, the UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28 or 29. The counselling registration result will be declared on October 3 or 4, 2022.

Step By Step Guide to Register For UP NEET PG Counselling 2022

Go to the official website upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UP NEET PG Counselling Registration.”

Enter the registration details such as NEET Roll number, email id, and captcha code.

Enter the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the NEET Counselling fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Schedule: Important Dates You Need to Know

The registration process will begin: September 26, 2022

The registration process will end: September 28, 2022

Merit List Published: September 28, September 29

Choice filling and locking: September 29, 2022 2 PM to October 2, 2022 2PM

Result date: October 3/4, 2022

Allotment letter and admission: October 05, 2022, to October 8, 2022

Candidates are advised to visit the DGME UP website upneet.gov.in for the latest updates.