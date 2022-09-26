UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Dates: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for UP NEET PG counselling 2022 today, September 26, 2022. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. As per the UP NEET PG Counselling schedule, the registration process will end on September 28.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For+5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here

The UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28 or 29 and the counselling registration result will be declared on October 3 or 4, 2022. Candidates can register online by paying a registration fee of Rs 3000.

Direct Link: Apply Online For UP NEET PG Counselling 2022

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Dates: Check Complete Schedule Here

The registration process will begin: September 26, 2022

The registration process will end: September 28, 2022

Merit List Published: September 28, September 29

Choice filling and locking: September 29, 2022 2 PM to October 2, 2022 2PM

Result date: October 3/4, 2022

Allotment letter and admission: October 05, 2022, to October 8, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to register for the NEET PG Counselling. Follow the steps as given below.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Know How to Register Online?

Visit the official website upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UP NEET PG Counselling Registration.”

Enter the registration details.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the NEET Counselling fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website at upneet.gov.in.