Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department has issued a recruitment notification on the official website @panchayatiraj.up.nic. which aims to hire a total of 58,189 people for panchayat assistants. As per the UP Panchayat Raj Department’s official website, UP’s Jaunpur district has a maximum number of 21 blocks which comprises up of 1740 gram panchayats.Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 80000, Check Last Date, Apply For Academic Consultant Post Now on ugc.ac.in

Nearly, 1507 candidates have been selected for Jaunpur; out of this 172 candidates have also received contract letters. Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Admit Cards Released on Official Website, Exam On Oct 26 | Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Qualification Also Read - Goa Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 19 Vacancies at gpsc.goa.gov.in.

Eligible candidates applying for the post of Panchayat Assistant must have passed class 12 from a recognised board.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria and others

Eligible candidates applying for the post of Panchayat Assistant should fall under the category of 18-40 years of age. The candidate must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Check Important Dates Other Details

The Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department recruitment drive has not been completed as there have been remarks and controversy over the selection process, and dates by the candidates. On this note, candidates have filed a petition to the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, through which the recruitment drive of the selected candidates was stopped.

The scheduled court hearing will be on Oct 13, 2021. But due to some reasons, the hearing has again been shifted to a new date–Oct 18, 2021.