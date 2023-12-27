Home

Education

UP Police Recruitment: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Age Relaxation; Know Details

UP Police Recruitment: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Age Relaxation; Know Details

Age relaxation has been announced for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Read more to know all details..

UP Police Recruitment Age Relaxation

New Delhi: In case you are looking to or are applying in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment for any post, there may be a good news for you. Age relaxation has been announced for a particular post of UP Police Recruitment by the government of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a three-year age relaxation for candidates applying for the recruitment of police constables. Youths and public representatives of the state were demanding age relaxation for the recruitment of 60,244 police constables, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the career prospects of youngsters in the state.

Trending Now

UP Police Recruitment: Positions Open For Constables

The state government had on December 23 notified the recruitment of 60,244 police constables. The application process would begin on December 27 and continue until January 16. The minimum age for candidates is 18 years and the maximum is 22 years, according to the notification. Of the 60,244 vacancies in the police service, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 are for economically weaker sections, 16,262 are for the other backward classes, 12,650 are for scheduled castes, and 1,204 are for scheduled tribes, according to the official notification.

You may like to read

Taking to X( formerly known as Twitter), UPPBPB wrote, “The notification for direct recruitment 2023 for the posts of reserve civilian police in the police has been issued. For detailed information, visit the Board’s website https://uppbpb.gov.in.” Check the registration date, vacancies, educational qualifications, and other details here.

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Check Registration Dates Here

Registration Commences From This Date: December 27, 2023

Registration Closed On This Date: January 16, 2023

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Uttar Pradesh Police Vacancy

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 Released; Registration From December 27 | PDF Inside

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023: Looking for a job? Or want to serve your country? Then you must read this article. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a detailed notification for UP Police Constable direct recruitment, the registration for which will commence on December 27, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh(UP) Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at . Through this recruitment drive, a total of 60244 vacant posts will be filled. According to the UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2023 Notification, the last date for submission of applications is January 16.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), UPPBPB wrote, “The notification for direct recruitment 2023 for the posts of reserve civilian police in the police has been issued. For detailed information, visit the Board’s website .” Check the registration date, vacancies, educational qualifications, and other details here.

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Check Registration Dates Here

Registration Commences From This Date: December 27, 2023

Registration Closed On This Date: January 16, 2023

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Uttar Pradesh Police Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies Unreserved – 24,102 EWS – 6,024 OBC – 16,264 SC – 12,650 ST – 1,204 Total – 60,244

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Uttar Pradesh Police Registration Fee

To apply for the post, an aspiring candidate must pay Rs 400 as the registration fee.

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Selection Process

To know more about the educational qualification and selection process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below:

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – How to Apply For Uttar Pradesh Police Job?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) at

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Once done, fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the online application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.