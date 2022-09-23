Noida School Closing Latest News Today: As heavy downpour led to waterlogging and flood-like situation in several parts of the Delhi-NCR, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Friday issued another circular saying the schools from Classes 1-8 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain shut for Saturday as well.Also Read - Viral Video: Cab Driver Sings In Traffic Jam Amid Delhi Rains, Wins Hearts Online. Watch

“The schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed tomorrow, September 24 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging,” District School Inspector said in a circular. Also Read - Weather Update: Yellow Alert For Delhi, Orange Alert For Uttarakhand, More Rains Likely in UP | Key Points

Check Official Order:

“In compliance with the permission / order dated 23.09.2022 of District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, keeping in view the safety of the students working in the schools due to heavy rains and excessive waterlogging on the roads, students from class 1 to 8 in all the schools of all the boards. The date 24.09.2022 is declared as a holiday, so all the principals/headmasters should ensure compliance of the above order,” the order states. Also Read - Rains Continue to Lash Noida; District Magistrate's Office in Surajpur Waterlogged | PHOTOS

UP | Schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed tomorrow, September 24 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging: District School Inspector pic.twitter.com/XRKblIpnGf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

On Friday, the Noida authorities also closed all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 in Noida.

“All Classes till 8 would remain closed in view of the rains in Noida and Greater Noida,” the official order said on Thursday.

Heavy rains in Noida:

The notification was issued after the weather department released an alert due to rains in the region. Heavy rains were on Thursday and Friday witness in Delhi-NCR and several parts of Uttar Pradesh. Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

The heavy rains disrupted the traffic movement in many parts of the Delhi-NCR with drivers having to negotiate waterlogged roads and stretches obstructed by fallen trees.

Adityanath conducts aerial survey

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts in the state.

A spokesperson of the state government said the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda and Barabanki which are affected by the flooding of Saryu river.

While directing officials to conduct relief work, Adityanath said the distribution of assistance should be done expeditiously to the families affected by the loss of lives and cattle due to floods.

Along with this, distribution of packets of flood relief material should also be done at the earliest, he said.

The Chief Minister has also directed the district magistrates of the flood-hit areas to provide detailed reports of the relief works, the spokesperson said.

A total of 23 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 17 teams of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) have been deployed for relief work in the state.

According to the spokesperson, 41 villages in Gorakhpur, 24 in Gonda, 19 in Barabanki, 12 in Basti and one each in Ayodhya and Sant Kabir Nagar districts are affected by the flood in the state.