UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited applications for 125 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) on uprvunl.org. The vacancies are available in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation, Computer Science and Civil Cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the UPRVUNL website from 23 May 2022 (Monday) till June 14, 2022. Candidates who would apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 will be called for an online exam followed by an interview round.

UPRVUNL Assistant Engineer Post Vacancy Details

Important Dates for UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 14 June 2022

AE E&M Cadre

Mechanical- 62

Electrical – 29

Electronics & Instrumentation – 17

Computer Science- 05

Civil Cadre

Civil – 12

UPRVUNL AE Salary scale

Rs.56,100-1,77,500

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer – B.E/B.Tech with minimum 65% marks in the relevant field or Passed ‘A’ and ‘B’ examination of Institute of Engineer with minimum 65% marks.

UPRVUNL Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

UPRVUNL AE 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and merit.

How to apply for UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 May to 14 June 2022.

UPRVUNL AE Application Fee:

Others: Rs.1180/-

SC/ ST (Residents of UP): Rs.826/-

For detailed information like qualification, experience, selection criteria and others, interested candidates can go through UPRVUNL AE Notification 2022. Click to view notification here