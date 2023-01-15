Home

Meerut Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Shut In View Of Severe Cold; School Timings Revised For Grade 9 to 12

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: In view of the prevailing severe cold conditions, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Meerut to remain closed from January 15, for students up to Class 8. For Classes 9 to 12, the school timings have been changed to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. As of now, the date of closure for classes up to standard 8 has not been mentioned by the concerned department.

The schools have been closed due to the extreme cold weather and ongoing cold wave in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. ANI tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of severe cold, all schools to remain shut till class 8th in Meerut while school timings for class 9th-12th will be 10am-3pm.”

Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of severe cold, all schools to remain shut till class 8th in Meerut while school timings for class 9th-12th will be 10am-3pm. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

Gorakhpur Schools Closed on Jan 16, 17

Earlier today, the Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to Class 12 for two days on January 16, 2023, and January 17, 2023, in view of the cold wave. As per the order, the schools that have already scheduled their pre-board and practical exams can conduct the exams from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Haryana School Closed Till Jan 21

The Haryana government has also extended the winter holidays in all schools in the state till January 21 in view of prevailing cold weather conditions. According to a notice issued by Haryana’s Directorate of School Education, all government and private schools will remain closed till January 21 since winter holidays have been extended.

The schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16, will now reopen on January 23. The notice, however, said that classes will continue to be held for students of Class 10 and 12, who have to appear in their board examinations.