Lucknow Schools Closed Till Class 12 Due To Heavy Rainfall; DM’s Order Inside

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: All government and private schools up to class 12 in Lucknow have been closed on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: In view of the heavy rain and a severe thunderstorm, all government and private schools up to class 12 in Lucknow have been closed on Monday, September 11, 2023. District Magistrate Suryapal Gangawar ordered the closure of schools after lightning and heavy rains hit the state capital at around 2: 30AM.

Lucknow District magistrate said in a circular,” In view of the warning of heavy rain with lightning issued by the Meteorological Department and the bad weather in Lucknow for the last few hours, all the government / non-government / private schools up to class 12 of all the boards in all the urban and rural areas of Lucknow district. Today, 11.09.2023 (11th September 2023), Monday is declared a holiday.”

Taking to X(formally Twitter), news agency ANI tweeted, “In view of the heavy rain and IMD alert, all schools up to class 12 in Lucknow to remain closed on 11th September: DM Lucknow.”

“Ensure strict compliance with the said order. The authenticity of this order can be checked on the district website www.lucknow.nic.in,” the circular further reads.

