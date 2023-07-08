Home

Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Uttar Pradesh, Polytechnic Exam Postponed Due to Kanwar Yatra

UP School Closing News Today: Keeping in view the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to shut all government and private educational institutions in the state from July 8 to 16.

Schools, Colleges Closed in Muzaffarnagar

Giving details, the district officials said all schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar will remain closed for eight days. The government and private schools and colleges will remain shut till July 16, 2023.

The development comes as the Kanwar Yatra started on Tuesday and it will continue till August 15 as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva.

Schools, Colleges Closed in Meerut

As per the government order, schools and colleges in Meerut will remain shut from July 10. Apart from schools and degree colleges, the coaching centers will also remain closed from July 10 to 17. Another order has been issued to close schools in Baghpat and Saharanpur.

DM Manoj Kumar in an order stated that schools from class 1 to 8 have been ordered to be closed in Badaun. He further stated that schools up to class eight will remain closed on Saturday and Monday, whereas on Tuesday they will open as usual.

Polytechnic Exam Postponed

In the meantime, it has been decided to postpone the polytechnic examinations in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. The examinations were supposed to be held from July 10 to 15 will now start from July 21 and will continue till July 26.

Preparations For Kanwar Yatra 2023

Giving details, Muzaffarnagar DM Arvind Mallappa Bengari said 1,379 CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive places.

Moreover, SSP Sanjeev Suman said over 3,000 policemen have been deployed for Yatra security and added that drones would be used for surveillance.

To check any untoward incident during the yatra, heavy traffic has been banned on Ganga Canal Road and traffic will be diverted on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway from July 11.

Police said traffic on the Delhi-Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Haridwar highways will also be diverted to alternate routes.

