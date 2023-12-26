Home

UP Schools Closed: Schools to Remain Shut in This Uttar Pradesh District Till Dec 31, Check Details

UP School Closing News: As per the order issued by District Magistrate Archana Verma, upper primary schools, government and non-government aided schools, will remain shut till class 8.

UP Schools Closed: These schools will remain closed from 26 to 31 December.

Lucknow: Schools will remain shut in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district as part of the winter vacation till December 31, 2023. Because of the intense cold and fog, winter vacations have started in several schools across the state. An order in this regard has been issued by the Hathras district magistrate.

Apart from this district, schools in other states have also been closed due to winter vacation. Check details here:

Winter Vacation In Delhi

As per the advisory issued by the Education Department of Delhi Government, this time there will be winter vacation in all government and private schools of Delhi from January 1 to January 6, 2023.

Winter Vacation in UP

As per the order from the state government, council schools across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will be closed from December 31, 2023. This is being considered AS part of the winter vacation period.

Winter Vacation in Rajasthan

Winter vacation has been declared by the Rajasthan Board for all schools from December 25th. Schools across the state will remain shut until January 5th.

Winter Vacation in Jammu

As per the official notification from the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), schools for classes up to 8th will be closed from December 11th to February 29th. Meanwhile, holidays for classes 9th to 12th will held from December 18th to February 29th.

In the similar manner, schools have been closed as part of winter vacation in Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana.

