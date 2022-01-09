UP schools fee hike update: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh banned any hike in school fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). The schools will continue to charge fees as per the 2019-20 session. Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla issued directives to all private schools across the state in this regard in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Revises Night Curfew Timings, Shuts Down Schools Amid COVID Resurgence | List of Fresh Curbs Here

“All schools in the state-affiliated to CBSE, ICSE or UP Board will not be allowed to increase fees for the academic session 2022-23. The schools will only be allowed to charge fees which were applicable in the year 2019-20,” Shukla said, news agency IANS reported.

Strict action for UP schools violating fee hike order

Shukla also communicated the same to the director education, the secretary, secondary education, along with the divisional education director and the district inspectors of schools through a letter. As per the letter, the officer has also warned strict action against schools violating the order by increasing fee. The decision was taken in the interest of parents to save them from inconvenience caused due to hike in school fees.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also banned any increase in school fees across all the boards for the academic session (2021-2022). “Keeping this in mind, the government has taken a balanced decision so that the common man does no have to bear extra load and also schools could provide salaries to teachers and other staff,” the state government said.