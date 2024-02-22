Home

Education

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday March 2024: Schools to Remain Closed On These Days; Complete List Here

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday March 2024: Schools to Remain Closed On These Days; Complete List Here

UP School holiday list: March, the third month of the year, sweeps in not only with a change of seasons but also with a rich tapestry of academic and cultural events for Indians. One of the notable fe

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday March 2024: Schools to Remain Closed On These Days; Complete List Here

UP School holiday list: March, the third month of the year, sweeps in not only with a change of seasons but also with a rich tapestry of academic and cultural events for Indians. One of the notable features of this month is the celebration of Mahashivratri, a festival celebrated by the Hindu community annually in honour of the deity Shiva. The total count of holidays, encompassing Sundays and the summer vacation, will sum up to 118 days. Secondary schools are set to operate for 233 days, with a 15-day duration allocated for board exams. Specifically, there will be 2 days off for Holi and 3 for Diwali.

Trending Now

On the commemorative days of eminent individuals, students in schools will engage in creative activities to learn about their notable contributions.

You may like to read

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education has already published the holiday schedule for the upcoming year. Check the Uttar Pradesh school holiday list for March 2024 here.

Check important dates Name of the event 08 March 2024 Mahashivratri 24 March 2024 Holika Dahan 25 March 2024 Holi 29 March 2024 Good Friday 01 April 2024 Easter Monday Holi : Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a vibrant and joyous celebration that marks the arrival of spring in India. It is a time when people come together to bid farewell to winter and welcome the season of renewal and growth. Holi has its roots in Hindu mythology, with different regions of India celebrating it in various ways. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, a season of hope and new beginnings. Holi is not just a festival; it is a celebration of life, love, and unity. As the colors spread joy and laughter, Holi brings people closer and fosters a sense of community.

: Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a vibrant and joyous celebration that marks the arrival of spring in India. It is a time when people come together to bid farewell to winter and welcome the season of renewal and growth. Holi has its roots in Hindu mythology, with different regions of India celebrating it in various ways. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, a season of hope and new beginnings. Holi is not just a festival; it is a celebration of life, love, and unity. As the colors spread joy and laughter, Holi brings people closer and fosters a sense of community. Mahashivratri: Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. It falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna. This auspicious day holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who engage in various rituals and prayers to seek his blessings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.