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Uttar Pradesh school holidays: Big update for students as schools, colleges shut in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Baghpat due to THIS reason

Schools and colleges in UP’s Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat will remain closed till August 12 due to heavy Kanwar Yatra traffic.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: August 3, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh school holidays: Big update for students as schools, colleges shut in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Baghpat due to THIS reason
school holidays- File image

Uttar Pradesh school holidays: Educational institutions across several districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat, have announced temporary closures due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. District administrations took this preemptive step to ensure student safety, facilitate traffic management, and accommodate route diversions during the surge of Kanwar pilgrims during the holy Shravan Shivratri period.

Traffic management & online learning

To minimize the disruption to academic schedules, several private and government institutions are transitioning to online classes throughout the closure period. Local authorities and traffic police have implemented extensive diversion plans across major highways to manage the heavy footfall of pilgrims safely. District magistrates have explicitly instructed all educational boards to comply strictly with these safety guidelines while ensuring pre-scheduled examinations continue without interruption.

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What is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan in which devotees of Lord Shiva carry holy Ganga water, usually collected from Haridwar and other sacred ghats, to offer it at Shiva temples after travelling on foot.

According to the Meerut administration’s order, all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated to the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, madrassa board and other recognised boards, will remain closed till August 12.

The Ghaziabad administration also ordered the closure of all schools from nursery to Class 12, as well as colleges, universities and technical institutions, from August 4 to August 12.

Ghaziabad school closure

The Ghaziabad order said the closure would apply to institutions affiliated with the Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, madrassa board and other recognised boards.

The Baghpat administration has also ordered the closure of all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 from August 3 to August 12 in view of the Kanwar Yatra.

According to the administration, lakhs of Kanwar pilgrims carrying Ganga water from Haridwar are passing through Baghpat on their way to their destinations, while a large number of devotees are also visiting prominent Shiva temples in the district for ‘jalabhishek’, leading to heavy traffic on Kanwar routes and adjoining areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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