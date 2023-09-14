Home

UP School Timing: UP Government Revised School Timing From Oct 2023 – Check New Time Table And Schedule

As per the New Education Policy which is set to come into force from next month, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to curtail study hours as well as change school timings in the state.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to make sweeping changes in school timings, holidays, study hours and more as it readies to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) from October next month.

As per the New Education Policy which is set to come into force from next month, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to curtail study hours as well as change school timings in the state. Under NEP, schools across Uttar Pradesh will now only have 29 hours of studies per week.

New School Timing- Monday To Friday

From Monday to Friday, classes will be conducted for a maximum of 5 to 5 and a half hours with a maximum time limit for classes on general subjects also reduced from 45 minutes to 35 minutes. The classes on major subjects will be conducted for 40- 50 minutes as per the new education policy.

New School Timing- Saturday

Under the NEP, schools will remain off on two Saturdays, viz, first and third Saturday of each month, while on every second Saturday schools will remain open but classes will only be held for 2 to 2 and a half hours.

No bags on select days

Under the new policy, students will be allowed to attend school without their bags for at least 10 days in a year. The move is aimed to make studies more fun and to unburden students from carrying a heavy load of books each day without any respite. On these ‘no bag’ days, students will receive oral lessons and experimental methods will be taught.

Uttar Pradesh gears up for New Education Policy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered the state education department to formulate new rules for studies in schools under the National Curriculum Framework of the New Education Policy as it gears to implement NEP from next month.

Following the implementation of new rules under NEP, the class duration for major subjects such as Math, Hindi, English, Science, among others, will be set at a maximum of 40-50 minutes while other subjects will have classes of maximum 35 minutes duration.

Schools will be obligated to hold classes for a maximum of 29 hours per week under the new education policy.

