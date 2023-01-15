Top Recommended Stories
Uttar Pradesh School Timing Update: After Meerut, This City Changes Time for Class 1 to 8
Lucknow on Sunday decided to change the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 in the city.
Lucknow: Owing to the brutal cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow on Sunday decided to change the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 in the city. Classes will continue from 10 am and end at 3 pm. The order has been issued today, January 15, 2023.
It is important to note that there has been update regarding the closure of the school in the city yet. Not only Lucknow, Gorakhpur DM has announced that educational work for classes LKG-12th, at all schools in the district to remain closed on January 16 and 17
Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of cold wave, timings for classes 1st-8th for school students have been changed to 10am-3pm in Lucknow.
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023
The schools that have scheduled pre-boards or practical exams can conduct exams from 10am-2pm.
