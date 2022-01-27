Lucknow: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and Uttar Pradesh amid a third wave of the pandemic, the UP government has announced that all schools will remain closed for offline classes till February 15, 2022. However, online classes will continue as usual.Also Read - Will Schools in Delhi Reopen as COVID Cases Decline? Sisodia to Discuss Matter With DDMA Today

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avanish Awasthi, the date of school closure has been extended from earlier January 30 to February 15. Also Read - Haryana Schools Likely To Be Reopened Soon For These Classes | Check Details Here

He said that online classes will continue in view of the upcoming secondary board examinations. Also Read - Schools in Uttarakhand to Remain Closed, COVID Restrictions Extended Till January 31

While COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have shown a downward trend, the state reported 10,937 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 80,342. Lucknow reported 2,096 new COVID cases on Wednesday.