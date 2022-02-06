Noida: Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, all educational institutions for classes 9 to 12, along with all degree colleges, will reopen in Uttar Pradesh from February 7 (Monday). As per an official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department UP Government, Awanish K Awasthi, all Covid-19 protocol and guidelines, particularly wearing of face covers and setting up of helpdesk, should be strictly followed while running physical classes.Also Read - N95, KN95 Masks Provide Best Protection Against COVID: US CDC

The official notification read, "Educational institutions for classes 9 and above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders."

On February 5, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally climbed to 20,41,734 with 3,555 fresh infections being detected in the state, while the death toll mounted to 23,303 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease.

With the number of Covid-19 cases declining, several states have decided to gradually start reopening of schools and colleges. While Delhi schools are also reopening from February 7, West Bengal has already reopened them from February 3. Meanwhile, schools in Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have also reopened.

Earlier this week, the government at the Centre has issued a revised list of guidelines and new COVID SoPs that are to be followed when schools and colleges reopen all over India. Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education said, “Taking into account the extensive vaccination coverage, the ministry of education had issued revised guidelines to states in December last year and the decision to ask for parents consent was left with states.” “Also, the revised guidelines talked about congregations and gatherings which were earlier banned in schools. As per new advisory, schools may celebrate events and hold gatherings according to the SOPs issued by the concerned state,” she added.