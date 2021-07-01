Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government may soon open schools for teachers of Classes 1-8 and academic staff. The schools have been shut till date in view of the 2nd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The schools will open for teachers who will be called for departmental work and holding of the online classes. Students are unlikely to be called to schools for now. Also Read - Canada Records All-Time High Temperature of 49.5 Degrees Celsius; Over 200 Dead, Schools Shut

Lucknow division’s AD Basic Pratap Narayan Singh said that teachers have been allowed to be called back to schools, however, they will be called only when necessary and no one will be forced to come, reported Zee News.

Prior to this, over 1.5 lakh schools, under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), were permitted to reopen for teachers and academic staff from July 1. An order issued by UPBEB secretary Pratap Singh Baghel, however, said schools will remain shut for students till further orders. “Schools may call teachers and employees based on requirement,” the order said.

After reopening, government schools will undertake activities to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of students, distribution of food security allowance (for mid-day meal) and free books to students in a time-bound manner.

Schools have also been asked to finish the tasks under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, which aims at providing basic facilities like toilets, boundary walls, drinking water and other amenities.

Schools have also been instructed to continue e-pathshala under Mission Prerna till the children begin to return to the campus.

(With IANS inputs)