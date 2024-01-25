Home

Education

Uttar Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed Today; Know When Physical Classes Will Resume

Uttar Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed Today; Know When Physical Classes Will Resume

Uttar Pradesh Schools will remain closed today. To mark Muhammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary on January 25, 2024, all schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday from pre-nursery to Class 12th students

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: To mark Muhammad Hazrat Ali’s Birth Anniversary on January 25, 2024, all schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday from pre-nursery to Class 12th students. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive for the closure of all schools in the state. This directive applies to both government and private educational institutions. In addition, the Education Department has formally communicated this decision through an official notification to schools throughout the state.

Trending Now

Uttar Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed Today; Know When Physical Classes Will Resume

In view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed that all schools and colleges across the state be closed on January 22, 2024. The historic ritual of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. The entire nation appears deeply immersed in religious fervor. Meanwhile, several districts have extended their winter break due to rising cold wave conditions and fog situation till January 25, 2024. Now,

You may like to read

Originally, some districts in Uttar Pradesh had declared a holiday for students up to Class 8 due to rising cold weather wave conditions. Originally slated to reopen on January 25, these schools will now remain closed until January 27, encompassing both the observance of Hazrat Ali’s Birth Anniversary and Republic Day. The physical classes are scheduled to reopen on January 27, 2024.

Who Was Muhammad Hazrat Ali?

Muhammad Hazrat Ali, also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib, holds a deep significance in Islamic history and culture. As the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, Ali played a pivotal role in the early developments of Islam, renowned for his wisdom, courage, and contributions to Islamic jurisprudence. Born in Mecca, his birth anniversary is commemorated as a day dedicated to reflecting on his teachings, with a focus on virtues such as justice, compassion, and knowledge.

Designating a holiday on this occasion enables followers to devote time to prayer, remembrance, and community activities, fostering a deeper connection with their faith. The recognition of Hazrat Ali’s life and teachings through this holiday provides a meaningful opportunity for spiritual reflection and communal observance. It reinforces the enduring values he exemplified within the Muslim community, serving as a time for followers to strengthen their bonds and uphold the principles he advocated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.