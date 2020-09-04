New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is looking to set up a common recruitment agency like the Centre. This common agency will conduct all recruitment exams in Uttar Pradesh for its departments. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had yesterday asked its officials to consider setting up a common employment agency, as he called for improving work culture in government departments. Also Read - Another UP Shocker: 3-year-old Girl Raped, Murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Third Incident in 20 Days

"No files should be pending in any office for more than seven days and more than three days at any cell/window. Fix accountability for any delay beyond the prescribed time limit. Also, ensure that employees reach office on time and their attendance is regular. Senior officers should conduct surprise inspections and reviews for this," Hindustan Times quoted the chief minister as saying.

On August 19, the Union Cabinet had decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), a multi-agency body, for conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts.

The NRA will have representatives of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), according to an official statement.

At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies for various posts, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed.