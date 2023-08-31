Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical, Management, Engineering Colleges In Uttar Pradesh
NIRF Ranking 2023: The NIRF ranking stands for the “National Institutional Ranking Framework” ranking. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.
If you are an aspiring medical, engineering, or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the top JEE, NEET, and MBA Colleges in Uttar Pradesh, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Read further for the best institution options in Uttar Pradesh.
Top Research Institutions In Uttar Pradesh
Out of the 50 colleges across India that have featured in this list, there are only six colleges from Uttar Pradesh that have made it to this Ranking. The colleges are as follows
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-R-U-0713
|Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|59.85
|12
|IR-R-U-0560
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Roorkee
|Uttarakhand
|66.52
|7
|IR-R-U-0500
|Banaras Hindu University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.14
|16
|IR-R-U-0497
|Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|43.89
|45
|IR-R-U-0496
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|53.58
|23
|IR-R-I-1075
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|71.33
|6
Top Engineering Colleges In Uttar Pradesh
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-E-I-1075
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|80.65
|4
|IR-E-U-0701
|Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|63.74
|15
|IR-E-U-0497
|Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|57.30
|31
|IR-E-U-0496
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|57.26
|32
|IR-E-U-0530
|Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
|Prayagraj
|Uttar Pradesh
|51.89
|49
|IR-E-U-0535
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology
|Amethi
|Uttar Pradesh
|45.97
|79
|IR-E-U-0516
|Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad
|Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|Uttar Pradesh
|43.29
|89
Top Management Colleges In Uttar Pradesh
According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Management Colleges in India, check the top colleges from Uttar Pradesh that have made it to this list.
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-M-S-8959
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|74.11
|6
|IR-M-I-1075
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|60.63
|23
|IR-M-U-0497
|Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.56
|28
|IR-M-S-394
|Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|55.26
|38
|IR-M-S-3283
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|51.81
|47
|IR-M-S-354
|Birla Institute of Management Technology
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|51.74
|48
|IR-M-U-0496
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|51.18
|55
|IR-M-U-0500
|Banaras Hindu University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|51.07
|56
|IR-M-U-0498
|Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|46.61
|78
|IR-M-U-0643
|Galgotias University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|44.30
|91
|IR-M-S-419
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|44.22
|92
Top Pharmacy Colleges In Uttar Pradesh
According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Pharmacy Colleges in India, check the top colleges from Uttar Pradesh that have made it to this list.
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-P-N-26
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|63.58
|14
|IR-P-U-0498
|Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.68
|20
|IR-P-U-0497
|Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.64
|21
|IR-P-I-1256
|Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (Pharmacy Institute)
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|51.73
|42
|IR-P-U-0643
|Galgotias University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|48.08
|52
|IR-P-U-0513
|G. L. A. University
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|47.95
|54
|IR-P-U-0519
|Integral University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|47.46
|56
|IR-P-U-0541
|Sharda University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|45.60
|62
|IR-P-U-0562
|Kumaun University, Nainital
|Nainital
|Uttarakhand
|45.09
|64
|IR-P-U-0536
|Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences
|Prayagraj
|Uttar Pradesh
|44.02
|70
|IR-P-U-0502
|Bundelkhand University
|Jhansi
|Uttar Pradesh
|41.71
|83
|IR-P-C-46111
|KIET Group of Institutions
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|40.16
|88
Top Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-D-N-33
|Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|69.62
|7
|IR-D-U-0500
|Banaras Hindu University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|68.75
|8
|IR-D-U-0523
|King George`s Medical University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|63.93
|12
|IR-D-U-0691
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh
|Rishikesh
|Uttarakhand
|60.06
|22
|IR-D-U-0496
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|56.92
|28
