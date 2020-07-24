UP Board Reduced Syllabus 2020: Following the footsteps of CBSE, the Uttar Pradesh State Education Board has decided to reduce the 30 per cent syllabus of Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21 as regular classes still appear a far-fetched dream. The UP Board, however, said that the syllabus change will not affect JEE and NEET aspirants. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Liquor Shops to Remain Open During Weekend Curfew, Except in Containment Zones

The decision was taken in order to reduce the burden on students who have been suffering due to staggered classes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UP Board reduced syllabus will be effected in subjects including history, mathematics and science, keeping in mind students appearing for various university and competitive exams. As a result, no chapter has been completely removed from any year syllabus.

The remaining 70 per cent syllabus for Class 10 and 12 will be divided into three parts – online or virtual classes, self-study and project work.

State board official Divyakant Shukla also clarified that the changes have been made only for the current academic session.

JEE Mains, NEET 2020 Eligibility Relaxed

On Thursday, the HRD Ministry announced a huge relaxation on the eligibility criteria for engineering and medical entrances JEE and NEET and said that qualified candidates will now only need Class 12 passing certificate irrespective of the marks obtained.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ that for admissions in NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), apart from qualifying JEE Main, the eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in Class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) had decided to relax admission criterion this year regarding Class 12 marks in view of partial cancellation of exams by various boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.