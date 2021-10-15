Uttar Pradesh Free Laptop Scheme 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a free laptop scheme for 22 lakh students of the state. All Class 10 and 12 students who are residents of Uttar Pradesh and pass their exams with flying colours have a chance to get a brand new laptop. The UP government has fixed a budget of Rs 1,800 crore for this scheme. The scheme was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, with the aim of promoting the use of digital technology among students who are meritorious but do not possess sufficient means to do so.Also Read - UP: CM Yogi Adtyanath Seeks Explanation From DMs, District Police Chiefs for Absence From Office

The criteria to select the students will be based upon the merit obtained. A merit list will be generated, based on which students who applied will be given the laptops. The academic will organise a special event for the distribution of laptops.

Interested students may apply online for Uttar Pradesh Free Laptop Scheme 2021 through the official website upcmo.up.nic.in.

Here are all details you need to about the free laptop registration process, eligibility criteria, and how to apply for the ‘UP Muft Laptop Scheme’.

Eligibility Criteria to apply for UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021:

The official eligibility criteria has not been set by the higher authorities yet but it will be framed and announced soon. However, the basic criteria will be the same as listed below:

Residential eligibility – The student applying for the scheme, must be a permanent resident of the state of Uttar Pradesh. He/ She should also possess a domicile supporting the same.

Documents Required for UP Free Laptop Scheme:

There are a few documents that will be essential for the students to apply for the scheme. We have listed all these documents below:

Aadhar card

Marksheet of class Xth or XIIth

Bonafide certificate

Proof of residence

A photograph

How to apply for UP Free Laptop Yojana: