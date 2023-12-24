By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 Released; Registration From December 27 | PDF Inside
Looking for a job? Or want to serve your country? Then you must read this article. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a detailed notification for UP Police
Looking for a job? Or want to serve your country? Then you must read this article. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a detailed notification for UP Police Constable direct recruitment, the registration for which will commence on December 27, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh(UP) Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at uppbpb.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 60244 vacant posts will be filled. According to the UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2023 Notification, the last date for submission of applications is January 16.
Trending Now
Taking to X(formally Twitter), UPPBPB wrote, “The notification for direct recruitment 2023 for the posts of reserve civilian police in the police has been issued. For detailed information, visit the Board’s website https://uppbpb.gov.in.” Check the registration date, vacancies, educational qualifications, and other details here.
You may like to read
UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Check Registration Dates Here
- Registration Commences From This Date: December 27, 2023
- Registration Closed On This Date: January 16, 2023
UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Uttar Pradesh Police Vacancy
|Name of the post and number of vacancies
|Unreserved – 24,102
|EWS – 6,024
|OBC – 16,264
|SC – 12,650
|ST – 1,204
|Total – 60,244
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.