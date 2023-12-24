Home

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 Released; Registration From December 27 | PDF Inside

Looking for a job? Or want to serve your country? Then you must read this article. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a detailed notification for UP Police

Looking for a job? Or want to serve your country? Then you must read this article. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a detailed notification for UP Police Constable direct recruitment, the registration for which will commence on December 27, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh(UP) Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at uppbpb.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 60244 vacant posts will be filled. According to the UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2023 Notification, the last date for submission of applications is January 16.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), UPPBPB wrote, “The notification for direct recruitment 2023 for the posts of reserve civilian police in the police has been issued. For detailed information, visit the Board’s website https://uppbpb.gov.in.” Check the registration date, vacancies, educational qualifications, and other details here.

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Check Registration Dates Here

Registration Commences From This Date: December 27, 2023

Registration Closed On This Date: January 16, 2023

UP Police Constable Direct Recruitment Notification 2023 – Uttar Pradesh Police Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies Unreserved – 24,102 EWS – 6,024 OBC – 16,264 SC – 12,650 ST – 1,204 Total – 60,244

