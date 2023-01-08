Winter Vacation: Schools Closed In Mainpuri District Upto Class 8 Till January 12 Due To Cold Wave | DM Issues Fresh Order

Schools Closed: In a fresh notification issued by Manipuri Dm, schools to remain closed till January 12.

Schools Closed In Mainpuri: As cold wave conditions continue to grip states across North India, several states have announced extension of winter vacation. similarly, Mainpuri District Magistrates has issued a fresh order on January 8, Sunday mandating all schools in the district to remain closed upto class 8 till January 12.

Earlier the DM had ordered for scholls to remain closed till January 14, but in the latest order it is written to be January 12.

Copy Of DM Order To Close Schools Till January 12.

Schools Closed In Other States Due To Cold Wave

Patna: Patna in Bihar has announced extension of winter vacation in public and private schools in the city. DM has issued an order to keep all schools up to Class 10 closed till January 14. Earlier the schools were closed till January 8 but now the closure has been extended.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Lucknow for students up to Class 8 to remain closed from January 09 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions. Lucknow district magistrate in a circular said, “In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to class-8 in Lucknow, holiday is declared in schools from 09.01.2023 to 14.01.2023.”

Punjab: Punjab government extended the winter holidays till January 14, 2023, for students of class I to Class VII of all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state. In a tweet, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said holidays are being extended for Classes 1 to 7 till January 14. However, he added that students of Classes 8 to 12 must attend school from 10 am to 3 pm.

Jaipur: The government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8. However, the examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings.