Uttar Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024: Yogi Govt to Deploy Local Intelligence Units At Sensitive Centres

District administrations will play an important role during the examination, with sector magistrates and static magistrates appointed to ensure their successful completion

UP Board Exam 2024: To ensure transparency and security at every stage in the secondary Board examinations, the Uttar Pradesh government is implementing extensive and foolproof measures. At present, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj has released the UP board exam date sheet 2024 for classes 10 and 12th. According to the UP board datesheet 2024, the UPMSP 10th board exam will be held between February 22 and March 9, 2024, whereas the Class 12 UP board exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024.

To ensure transparency, the government will deploy the local intelligence unit (LIU) for meticulous monitoring of examination centres categorised as sensitive or highly sensitive. These centres, with a history of irregularities, are under constant vigilance, with patrolling by jurisdictional officers and officer-in-charge of the concerned police station to deter external cheating, said a government spokesman, news agency IANS reported. Meanwhile, Divyakant Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council secretary emphasised that the government has involved armed forces in monitoring strong rooms. This stringent measure aims to prevent any potential paper leaks or security breaches.

The mammoth task involves catering to the needs of 55,25,290 students, encompassing both high school (29,47,325 examinees) and intermediate (25,77,965 examinees) levels, across 8,265 examination centres statewide, including 566 government, 3,479 funded, and 4,220 non-funded centres. From safeguarding strong rooms to overseeing answer sheet collection centres, the government has left no stone unturned to prevent cheating and other malpractices during the exams, he further said, IANS reported. Shukla underscored the commitment to taking strict action against any hindrance to the examination process, improper printing or publication and the spread of rumours, treating such activities as cognizable offences.

UP Board Exams 2024: The imposition of Section 144, as needed, at examination centres has been planned – Key Measurements

To further fortify the security apparatus, the imposition of Section 144, as needed, at examination centres has been planned, while precautions include restrictions on photocopy shops around these centres to prevent any potential confusion. District administrations will play an important role during the examination, with sector magistrates and static magistrates appointed to ensure their successful completion. Training for these magistrates will take place, emphasising the need for stability in their positions. The transport department has been asked to operate buses regularly and the energy department to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Meanwhile, the basic education department is sought for teacher assistance and the health department is approached for primary medical facilities at examination centres.

Speaking of the Uttar Pradesh board examination, the UP board exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is slated to be conducted from 8:00 AM to 11:45 AM. Meanwhile, the second shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The UP board Class 10 exam will start with the Hindi(Shift 1) subject paper and will conclude with the Electrician subject paper. While 12th board exam will start with the Military Science, Hindi and General Hindi subject paper and will conclude with Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, and Agricultural Chemistry subject paper. For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

(With inputs from IANS)

