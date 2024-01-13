Home

Education

Uttar Pradesh UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Post-Wise Exam Date, Important Instructions

Uttar Pradesh UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Post-Wise Exam Date, Important Instructions

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, has released the examination calendar for the various recruitment examinations for the academic year 2024-25. All thos

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, has released the examination calendar for the various recruitment examinations for the academic year 2024-25. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the recruitment examination can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.