Uttarakhand Amends Recruitment Rules for Dependents of Deceased Government Servants

The Uttarakhand government has introduced amendments to rules for dependents of deceased government servants.

Uttarakhand New Recruitment Rules: The Uttarakhand government has introduced amendments to rules for dependents of deceased government servants. The newly introduced amendments will enable the dependents to apply for suitable employment in Group D or Group C posts, that is the post of Junior Assistant or its equivalent. According to a government order dated December 28, amendments have been introduced to the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment of Dependants of Government Servants Dying in Harness Rules, 1974 (Adaptation and Modification Order, 2002).

The modified rules, titled the “Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Recruitment of Dependants of Government Servants Dying in Harness Rules, 1974) (Amendment) Rules, 2023,” have come into immediate effect, the order stated, news agency ANI reported.

Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Recruitment of Dependants of Government Servants Dying in Harness Rules, 1974) (Amendment) Rules, 2023

Spouse or a family member not employed under the Central Government May Apply For suitable employment in Group D or Group C

Under the updated rule, if a government servant dies in harness after the commencement of these rules and the spouse or a family member not employed under the Central Government, any State Government, or a government-controlled corporation, may apply for suitable employment in Group D or Group C, such as the post of Junior Assistant or its equivalent. This relaxation of normal recruitment rules is contingent upon the applicant meeting educational qualifications, being otherwise qualified for Government service, and submitting the application within five years of the Government servant’s demise, the order further said. The amendment emphasizes placing such employment, whenever feasible, within the same department where the deceased government servant was previously employed, aiming to provide support and opportunities for the dependents of the deceased public servants.

