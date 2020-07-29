Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the 10th and 12th board examination result 2020 on Wednesday on the Board’s official website portal – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. However, due to a technical glitch, the result portal is unresponsive. Also Read - Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Online at ubse.uk.gov.in or Via SMS, Here's How

Students unable to check their results must not worry as they can try again later. They can also check the results on any of these alternative websites:

1. uaresults.nic.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.shiksha

The results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams, while 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams this year.

Besides, the UBSE results can also be accessed via SMS. Here’s how:

To get your scores via SMS, type – UK12<ROLL NUMBER> – and send it to 56263.

In 2019, the UK board recorded a passing percentage of 76.43% in class 10 exams, while 80.13% students cleared the class 12 exams.