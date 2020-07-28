Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the 10th and 12th board examination result 2020 on July 29, Wednesday. Neeta Tiwari, secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that results for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared together on July 29 at 11 am. Also Read - Haridwar: Lightening Strikes Har Ki Pauri; Triggers Wall Collapse | See Pictures

Both the results will be declared in the presence of the state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar. Also Read - Watch | Leopard Enters House in Uttarakhand's Nainital & Kills Family Dog, Incident Caught on Camera

Those who had appeared for the 10th and 12th bord exams in the state can check their scores on the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Extension News: Weekend Shutdown Announced in 4 Districts | Check Guidelines

Steps to check UBSE 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the result section

A pop up page will open

Select ‘UBSE 10th Result 2020’

Enter the required details and click on submit

Your ‘UBSE 10th Result 2020’ will be displayed on the screen