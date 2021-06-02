Dehradun: The Uttarakhand board on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 12th examination 2021. State Education Minister of Uttarakhand Arvind Pandey announced, ” Uttrakhand board class 12 exam has been cancelled.” The announcement has brought humongous relief to the students and their parents as well. Also Read - UBSE Uttarakhand Board Exams Date Sheet Released | Check Timetable, Other Details Here

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had deferred class 12 examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021. The candidates must note that the evaluation criteria however have not been announced by the government yet. Also Read - Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Declared: Official Website Unresponsive? Try These Alternatives