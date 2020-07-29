Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the 10th and 12th board examination result 2020 at 11 AM today. Class 10 and class 12 students can check their results by visiting the Board’s official website portal – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Also Read - Shocking Police Brutality! Uttarakhand Cops Stab Key Into Man's Forehead For Not Wearing Helmet | Watch

Both, Class 10 and Class 12 results, will be declared together in the presence of the state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the Uttarakhand Board RK Kunwar.

The results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams, while 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams this year.

How to check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result section

Step 3: On the new page, select ‘UBSE 10th Result 2020’

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 5: Your ‘UBSE 10th Result 2020’ will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, if the student is unable to access the website, the UBSE results can be accessed via SMS. Here’s how:

To get your scores via SMS, type – UK12<ROLL NUMBER> – and send it to 56263.

In 2019, the UK board recorded a passing percentage of 76.43% in class 10 exams, while 80.13% students cleared the class 12 exams.