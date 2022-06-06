Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on Monday (June 6). The candidates can now check the check the UBSE Class 10th and 12th Result on the official website of the board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in. As many as 2,42,955 students appeared for the UK Board exams, out of which a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students took the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exams. The UK Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022.

Follow LIVE Updates on Uttarakhand Board Result 2022:

Live Updates

  • 4:26 PM IST

    UK board result 2022 class 12: pass percentage 85.38% | A total of 85.38% of students have cleared Class 12 exams.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    UK Board Uttarakhand board result 2022 class 10: pass percentage 77.74%

  • 4:25 PM IST

  • 4:23 PM IST

    UK Board Result 2022 Declared

  • 4:08 PM IST

    The websites uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. are still showing 2021 results. Wait for the updated results.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat would be announcing the results in the press conference shortly.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    The results for Uttarakhand Board, UK Board 10th 12th class would be announced at a press conference.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Less than an hour left for UK Board Results 2022. The result will be out at 4 pm on uaresults.nic.in

  • 3:20 PM IST

    UK Board 10th 12th Result 2022 @ 4PM

    UK Board Result UBSE: Uttarakhand Board, UK Board Results 2022 would be released in a short while from now. Students can check results online on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. UK Board Result would also be available on indiaresults.com.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Apart from checking the result through websites and SMS, students will also be able to access their results through mobile apps. Follow these steps:

    1. Install the UK board result 2022 12th app
    2. Launch the app and sign in using your Google account.
    3. From the drop-down menu, select class 12.
    4. Fill in the captcha code after entering the roll number.
    5. Hit the submit button.
    6. Then Uttarakhand board 12th result 2022 will appear on your screen