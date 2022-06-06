Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on Monday (June 6). The candidates can now check the check the UBSE Class 10th and 12th Result on the official website of the board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in. As many as 2,42,955 students appeared for the UK Board exams, out of which a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students took the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exams. The UK Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022.

