Uttarakhand Board Exams 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced dates for pending class 10 and 12 board exams. The pending exams will be conducted from June 20-23, with evaluation of answer sheets to be completed by July 15.

In an order, state Education Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram said, "Highschool and Intermediate Board Exams for pending subjects, as well as evaluation of answer sheets is hereby allowed. The evaluation process is to be commenced a week after receiving permission and should be completed by July 15. Also, during this period, preparations should be made to conduct the remaining Board exams from June 20-23."

The order also said that for evaluation of papers and conduct of remaining exams, the list of schools, which were designated as exam centres, should be made available to the respective District Magistrates. This is to be done for the purpose of identifying exam centres being used as quarantine centres so that they could be vacated and sanitised.

Uttarakhand Board examinations for the papers of class 10th and 12th whose conduct was deferred due to COVID will be held from 20th-23rd June. Evaluation of answer sheets to be completed till 15th July: State Secretary (Education), Meenakshi Sundaram K pic.twitter.com/W0EHU1SpkO — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

Notably, while the Class 10 Board exams commenced on March 3, those for class 12 began a day before. Exams for both classes were to end on March 25, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall five class 10 exams and eight class 12 exams are still pending.

The detailed schedule for the remaining exams will be released soon.