Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has cancelled Class 12 state board examinations in view of the COVID situation, joining the list of states who have taken a similar decision keeping students’ health and safety in mind. The decision to cancel class 12 exams is in line with the Centre’s move to cancel the CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams 2021 as the country reels under deadly pandemic. Also Read - Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Here is When Class 12th Exams Will be Held

Till date, other states/UTs that have opted for cancellation of Class 12 board exams 2021 include Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. However, Assam has decided to go ahead with the Class 12 board exams 2021.