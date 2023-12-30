Home

Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Board Date Sheet 2024 Released; Check UBSE High School, Intermediate Exam Dates

Uttarakhand UK Class 10th, 12th Board Date Sheet 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education(UBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10th High School and Class 12th Intermediate board examinations. Students can download the UK board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at ubse.uk.gov.in. As per the Uttarakhand board timetable 2024 PDF, the UK Class 10th High School board exam as well as the UK Class 12th Intermediate board exam will be conducted between February 27, 2024, and conclude on March 16, 2024.

