Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has ordered the reopening of state universities and degree colleges from March 1. The colleges/universities are opening for the first time after the imposition of lockdown nearly a year ago. The classes are currently being held online.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government has reopened private and government schools for classes 6 to 12 from February 8. Schools in Uttarakhand had been reopened earlier in November last year only for classes 10 and 12 following a gap of over seven months.

According to orders issued by the Uttarakhand government, students attending schools are being allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents.