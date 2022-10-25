Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will declare the result for the Uttarkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling tomorrow, October 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counseling procedure can download the Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Result by visiting the official website of the University at hnbumu.co.in. Below are the steps to check the result.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Reporting Underway; Check List Of Documents Required, Other Details

HOW TO CHECK UTTARAKHAND NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING RESULT?

Visit the official website of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) at hnbumu.co.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Result.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the schedule, the last date for candidates to join the allotted college is November 2. The Uttrakhand NEET PG counselling 2022 is being conducted for admission to 1,150 seats of MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes and 36 MDS programme seats in the institutions of Uttarakhand. Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 40 Posts at nainitalbank.co.in