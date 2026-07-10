Uttarakhand school holiday today: Dehradun shuts schools, anganwadi centres amid heavy rain alert

Educational institutions including all government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres will remain shut in Dehradun on July 10, 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/uttarakhand-school-holiday-today-dehradun-schools-classes-1-to-12-anganwadi-centres-closed-amid-heavy-rain-alert-imd-weather-update-8470036/ Copy

Mumbai rains havoc: Are schools, colleges closed today in Nashik, Pune? imd issues heavy rain warning – details here | Image: AI

In view of the heavy rainfall and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), authorities in several Uttarakhand districts have shut schools and Anganwadi centres today, July 10, 2026. The step was taken by the authorities as a precautionary measure to protect the students and the staff due to the weather department’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rains along with associated thunderstorms and lightning. The authorities have also warned the educational institutions to follow the orders of closure and have asked the residents to stay alert during the bad weather conditions.

Educational institutions including all government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres will remain shut in Dehradun on July 10, 2026, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In Dehradun, the closure applies to all government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as Anganwadi centres. Authorities have taken a precautionary step in view of the possibility of waterlogging, landslides and other weather-related disruptions. Similar closure orders have been issued in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Tehri and Haridwar, with district administrations prioritising the safety of students, teachers and school staff.

The district authorities advised students, parents, and school officials to keep themselves informed through official announcements and comply with all advisories related to weather safety. Residents have been urged to avoid going out during heavy rains and remain cautious until the weather improves.

The decision to close schools has been taken as a precaution to reduce the risks related to monsoon conditions prevailing in various areas of Uttarakhand. “Under the influence of Well-marked low-Pressure area over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 9th July & Uttarakhand on 9th-10th July, 2026,” the IMD stated.