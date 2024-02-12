Home

Schools Reopen: Physical Classes Start Today as Curfew Lifts in Haldwani

The Uttarakhand government had imposed a curfew in the state after violence broke out in Haldwani following the anti-encroachment drive.

Uttarakhand Schools Reopens: Following the lifting of the curfew in violence-affected Haldwani, schools in Uttarakhand have resumed their physical classes. Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had imposed a curfew in the state after violence broke out in Haldwani following the anti-encroachment drive.

On Thursday, violence broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Schools reopened after the curfew was lifted in Haldwani. The Uttarakhand government had imposed a curfew in the state after violence broke out in Haldwani following the anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/J6HiOF8KOV — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

