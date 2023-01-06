Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Students can download the UK board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand UK Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education(UBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 today, January 06, 2023. Students can download the UK board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at ubse.uk.gov.in. As per the Uttarakhand board timetable 2023 PDF, the UK Class 10th board exams 2023 will be conducted between March 17 to April 6, 2023. The UK Class 12th board exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UTTARAKHAND BOARD UBSE CLASS 10, 12 SCHEDULE?

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education(UBSE) at ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination Scheme’ section.

Now, click on the link that reads, “Highschool and Intermediate Examination Scheme 2023.”

The UBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Uttarakhand UK Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: 15 Minutes Reading Time

The UK board exam 2023 will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Students are advised to be present in the examination hall at 9:30 AM. The examination paper will be distributed at 9:45 AM. For more updates, check the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education(UBSE).