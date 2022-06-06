Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 today, June 06, 2022. As per media reports, the Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Results have been declared today, at 4:00 PM. Registered students can download their mark sheet and score from the Board’s official website— uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. This year, Mukul Silswal has topped the UK Board Class 10 results with 99 per cent marks. Diya Rajput has topped the UK Board Class 12 results with 97 per cent marks.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
The Board has conducted the UK board Class 10, and 12 exams between March 28 to April 19, 2022. This year, over 2 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the UK Board exams.
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: Here is the List of UK Board 10th, 12th Toppers
Name of the candidate and the percentage secured.
UK Board 10th Toppers 2022
|Rank
|Students Name
|Percentage
|1
|Mukul Silswal
|99
|2
|Ayush Awasthi
|98.6
|2
|Ayush Jain
|98.6
|3
|Rabeena Koranga
|98.4
|4
|Shivansh Sahu
|98.2
|5
|Soni
|98
UK Board 12th Toppers 2022
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: How to Check Score
- Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022.”
- Enter the log-in details such as roll number and date of birth.
- Now click on the submit option.
- Your Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for further references.