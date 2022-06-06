Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 today, June 06, 2022. As per media reports, the Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Results have been declared today, at 4:00 PM. Registered students can download their mark sheet and score from the Board’s official website— uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. This year, Mukul Silswal has topped the UK Board Class 10 results with 99 per cent marks. Diya Rajput has topped the UK Board Class 12 results with 97 per cent marks.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Board has conducted the UK board Class 10, and 12 exams between March 28 to April 19, 2022. This year, over 2 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the UK Board exams.

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: Here is the List of UK Board 10th, 12th Toppers

Name of the candidate and the percentage secured.

UK Board 10th Toppers 2022

Rank Students Name Percentage 1 Mukul Silswal 99 2 Ayush Awasthi 98.6 2 Ayush Jain 98.6 3 Rabeena Koranga 98.4 4 Shivansh Sahu 98.2 5 Soni 98

UK Board 12th Toppers 2022

Rank Students Name Percentage 1 Diya Rajput 97 2 Anshul Bahuguna 96.8 3 Sumit Singh Mehta 96.6 3 Darshit Chauhan 96.9 4 Vivek Kumar Diwakar 96.4 5 Vipin Singh 96.3 5 Asna Ansari 96.2 5 Shalini 96.2

