Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board results for Class 10 and 12. The UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 were declared on the official website of the board- ubse.uk.gov.in this morning. As many as 93.09% students have been passed class 12 and 99.56 percent cleared class 10 exam. UK Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. However, students were evaluated on the basis of the marks obtained in the internal assessment set by the board.

How to check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2021 online:

Visit the UBSE website- ubse.uk.gov.in On the homepage, you will find a link or widgets to check Class 10, 12 results 2021 Enter required credentials- registration number, roll number Click Get Result and Class 10 or 12 exam results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

If the website ubse.uk.gov.in is down due to heavy traffic, students can check the alternate website – uaresults.nic.in

This year, 1,48,000 students had registered for class 10th examination and 1,24,000 students for class 12th examination.

The evaluation criteria for UK Board class 10 is the 75:25 formula. Class 10th result, 75 per cent weightage will be given class 9th marks and 25 per cent weightage to the performance in the 10th half-yearly and internal assessment. Similarly, the board had decided on the 50:40:10 formula for the 12th result. According to which, Class 10th performance will be given a weightage of 50 per cent, for 11th 40 per cent weightage and 12th class performance will be given 10 per cent weightage.