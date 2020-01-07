Uttarakhand Board Exams 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced, as well as released the schedule of board exams in the state. According to the schedule, while board exams for 12th (intermediate) will begin on March 2, 2020, those for class 10th (high school) will begin a day later. However, the date of the final exam in both cases is March 25, 2020.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by board secretary Dr Nita Tiwari at the Board Auditorium. Addressing media after the meeting, she said that 1,50,289 and 1,21,126 students have registered for high school and intermediate board exams respectively.

The first exam for intermediate, as well as high school candidates, would be of Hindi. The exams will be conducted at 1,324 exam centres across the state. Out of these, 225 have been categorised as ‘sensitive,’ while 27 have been categorised as ‘hyper-sensitive.’

Practical exams for both intermediate and high school, meanwhile, will be held between February 2-25, 2020 at high schools and inter colleges of the state.

Additionally, exams will be held in a single shift between 10 AM-1 PM. The final exam for class 10 will be language (Punjabi, Bengali, Samskrit), while that of class 12 will be of Geography.