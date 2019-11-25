UUEMS Result 2019: The Utkal University has announced the results of 4th semester UUEMS exam 2019 for the UG courses namely BA, BSc and Bcom.

Students who attempted the exam are requested to check their scores on the official website of the Utkal University i.e. uuems.in.

Here’s How to Check UUEMS Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of UUEMS i.e. uuems.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on results link which says, ‘Provisional Result Of +3 4th Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular CBCS EXAM-2019’.

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Now enter all the required login credentials including your roll number and security code.

Step 5: Your UUEMS Result 2019 will appear.

Step 6: After checking, download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use.