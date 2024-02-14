Home

Valentine’s Day: IAS Srushti Deshmukh And IAS Nagarjun Gowda – From Trainees To Life Partners

On Valentines Day, take a look at the love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda, the officers who met as trainees and ended up becoming life partners.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

New Delhi: February 14, 2024 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day around the world; it is the day of love, when people wish their loved ones and express their love for those who matter. On this day of love, read about an IAS Love Story that will make your heart melt.. A love story of two IAS officers who were absolute strangers and met each other for the first time in their training institute. The IAS officers who began as trainees, eventually became life partners. We are talking about IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda. Know about their beautiful love story on Valentine’s Day…

IAS Love Story Of Srushti Deshmukh And Nagarjun Gowda

As mentioned earlier, we are talking about the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda. Both these IAS officers had cleared the UPSC Examination in the year 2018 and had ended up in the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand, for their training. It is during the training, that the two met and came close.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh – IAS Nagarjun Gowda Love Story

Both IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda are extremely popular on social media and their love blossomed during their UPSC Training. After over two years, both the civil servants got engaged in August of 2021 and a year after that in April, they tied the knot. The IAS couple is posted in Madhya Pradesh.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh AIR, Education, Books

IAS Srushti Deshmukh, who secured AIR 5 in her first attempt in 2018, was just 23 years old when she became an IAS officer. IAS Srushti Deshmukh belongs to Bhopal and complete her education in Bhopal only. Having done chemical engineering, Srushti began preparing for UPSC from the time she was in college. The IAS Officer has also written a book called ‘The Answer Writing’ which explains the preparation and answer writing strategies for the UPSC Mains Examination, in detail.

IAS Nagarjun Gowda AIR, Education

IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda belongs to Karnataka and he cleared his UPSC with an impressive AIR 418 in the year 2018. IAS Nagarjun Gowda has also done MBBS after which he prepared for IAS. While his wife has 2.1 million followers on Instagram, he has 413K followers; both are quite active on social media.

