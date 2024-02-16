Home

23-Year-Old IIT-Delhi Student From Maharashtra Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

The matter came to light after Nerkar's family, asked his hostel mates to check on him as he was not answering his phone.

New Delhi: In another tragic incident, a 23-year-old student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at IIT-Delhi’s Dronagiri Hostel. The deceased has been identified as Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a final year M.Tech student from Nashik, Maharashtra. Sharing details, the police said Nerkar was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet.

His body was found when one of Nerkar’s friends and the IIT campus security staff broke down the door to his room when Nerkar failed to answer their call. “As Nerkar’s phone was not reachable, one of his friends along with security staff of IIT campus had broken the door,” said a senior police officer. An investigation is currently underway, with the police exploring all possible angles. The authorities are working to uncover the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

Meanwhile, Aditya Mittal, the dean of student affairs at IIT Delhi, wrote to the student community stating that a condolence meeting will be held soon. The email sent on Friday read, “Dear All, with a heavy heart, it is our unfortunate duty to inform you of the tragic and untimely demise of our M Tech student Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a resident of Dronagiri hostel…The police have taken custody of his mortal remains. While we try to deal with unbearable pain, the loss to Varad’s family is unimaginable. His family is expected to arrive from Nashik today (16th February 2024),” According to The Indian Express.

Five days ago, an engineering student, Vamshi Sai Krishna (20), died under suspicious circumstances on Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) campus at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district.

The body was found on the campus on Saturday. Sai Krishna, a native of Macharla, was studying third year engineering, the university staff said.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

