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VD Satheesan: How educated is Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan? Completed LL.B from...

VD Satheesan: How educated is Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan? Completed LL.B from…

VD Satheesan has been named as the next chief minister of Kerala by the Congress. Check details here.

VD Satheesan: How well-educated is Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan? Completed LL.B from...(Photo Credit: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Ending days of suspense and speculation over the CM post, the Congress on Thursday named VD Satheesan as the next chief minister of Kerala. The decision was announced at a press conference by AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi and the party’s central observers for the state, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, as well as Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh. The three main contenders for the post of chief minister were Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala. But do you know how well-educated Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan is?

VD Satheesan: How educated is Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan?

According to Keralam CM designate VD Satheesan’s educational qualification, Satheesan finished his Bachelor of Arts(BA). Later, he completed an LL.B. degree from Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram. He even finished his LL.M from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read: VD Satheesan to be the next Chief Minister of Kerala, announces Congress after days of suspense

The 61-year-old lawyer-turned-politician from Paravur near Kochi rose through the student wing of the Congress party and is seen by supporters as a leader who helped revive the party’s energy after its 2021 defeat.

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Just ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, Satheesan had made a striking pledge– he would take rashtreeya vanavas–a political exile–if the Congress-led UDF failed to secure a decisive victory. He had predicted over 100 seats for the UDF in the polls, which proved to be correct. Emerging from student politics to become one of Kerala’s most vocal Opposition leaders, Satheesan has built an image as a sharp, practical politician who combines legal knowledge with a strong sense of political strategy. Over the years, he has played an important role in helping revive the Congress-led UDF’s position in the state.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: On KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan, after being named Keralam CM, says, “Both are my leaders and my seniors. I’m junior to them. They have helped a lot with this wonderful victory. As a General Secretary Organisation, he helped a lot… pic.twitter.com/s4ni63RlL0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

Born in Nettoor in Ernakulam district, Satheesan’s political journey began on college campuses.

He was active in student politics at S H College, Thevara, and later at Mahatma Gandhi University, where he held key student leadership roles. His work in the National Students’Union of India (NSUI) further strengthened his position within the Congress party. A practising lawyer at the Kerala High Court, Satheesan first entered electoral politics in the mid-1990s from the Paravur constituency.

Also Read: Who is VD Satheesan, new CM of Kerala…how did he and not Venugopal become Rahul Gandhi’s first choice?

He lost his first election, but quickly recovered from the setback and went on to win the seat in the next attempt. Since then, he has retained Paravur through multiple elections, building a strong local base over the years.

A long-time supporter of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Satheesan has now completed several consecutive terms as MLA, with victories in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021. In the 2021 Assembly election, he won with a margin of 21,301 votes, showing his continued influence in the constituency.

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