Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Why Do We Celebrate, What Is Its Significance – Know All About It

December 26 is celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas in India every year. Read to know why this day is celebrated, what is its significance and what special is being organised this year.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023

New Delhi: India celebrates Veer Bal Diwas annually on December 26, 2023; this day honours and pays tribute to young martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the country; they were the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. On January 9, 2022, on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru’s sons. Read more to know the significance of this day and what special has been planned for it…

Why Is Veer Bal Diwas Celebrated? What Is Its Significance

As mentioned earlier, Veer Bal Diwas is celebrated to honour the sons of Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were the youngest of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh and are considered to be the most hallowed martyrs in Sikhism; they had lost their mother at a very young age and were raised by their grandmother.

Anandpur, where Guru Gobind Singh’s family lived, was under siege in around 1704 and attacked by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and after holding the fort for months, food and other essential supplies started to diminish and Guru Gobind Singh and his family accepted an offer by Aurangzeb of safe passage out of Anandpur. During this time, Guru Gobind Singh’s two sons- Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh-were taken in captivity. Eventually they were buried alive into a wall at a young age of 8 and 5 respectively.

Veer Bal Diwas is an example of exemplary patriotism shown by the young children. The celebration of this day aims to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the ‘sahibzades’, the children of the last Sikh guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith and country.

PM Modi Attends Special Celebration Programme At Bharat Mandapam

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past. pic.twitter.com/x7zNOmudjT — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a special celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam, to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas. On the occasion, Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past by youth in Delhi. According to a Government Press Release, to mark this day, a digital exhibition detailing the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades will be displayed in schools and childcare institutions across the country. A film on ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will also be screened nationwide. Also, there will be various online competitions like interactive quizzes which will be organised through MYBharat and MyGov portals.

