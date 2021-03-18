New Delhi: The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to India has signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Integral University (Lucknow), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology(Bhubaneshwar) and Rishihood University (Sonepat), for the establishment of Ambassadors scholarship program for students of Vietnam to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam to India, HE Mr. Pham Sanh Chau said “Our objective is to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programs which serve to enhance the intellectual life and cultural development of both countries, and to contribution to increased international cooperation between India & Vietnam”.

According to the MOU’s, Vietnam Nationals can apply for ‘2021 Ambassador’s Undergraduate, Masters & PhD Scholarship tenable in India for Under Graduate & Post Graduate Courses Commencing From September/October 2021.

Vietnamese students are not required to pay any application fee. Each scholarship provides approved tuition fees as well as accommodation and meal costs on campus.

While Integral University will provide 6 scholarships to Vietnamese students under the Ambassadors Scholarship programme every year, KIIT will provide 55 scholarships and Rishiwood will provide 10 scholarships.

Dr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar, Pro-Chancellor, Integral University, Lucknow said, “We feel privileged to offer merit scholarships to Vietnamese students, who have a distinct reputation for being laborious, hardworking and disciplined and look forward to further promoting Indo-Vietnamese relations and making them stronger through education.”

Ms. Bandita Sahoo, Assistant Director General International Relations KIIT University said, “We also offer different scholarships to students which we elaborately mentioned in the MoU. We would like to express our gratitude to the Vietnam embassy for this opportunity and look forward to various collaborations with the embassy and other academic institutions of Vietnam in the coming future as well. We have students from more than 50 different countries and we would like to have students from Vietnam to experience the exposure be it academic, research or cultural.”

Mr. Sahil Agarwal CEO, Rishiwood University said, “We aim to promote appropriate joint research projects and joint courses of study, with particular emphasis on internationally funded projects and conduct joint cultural projects and study tours.”

Established in 2004, Integral University, a leading academic institution, is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited as ‘Good’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2015. The University collaborates with some top MNCs and distinguished academic institutions for academic enhancements at national and international levels. The University offers over 250 programs across 38 disciplines and hosts around 12,000 students at its impressive 120-acre campus.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has been recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in the year 2019 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India, and has also been conferred “Category A” status by (HRD), Government of India. In 2020, KIIT has been ranked No. 1 among the Private Higher Education Indian Universities by Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India. KIIT has also entered the prestigious “Times Higher Education World Ranking” in the year 2019 (with a rank of 300+) and was also awarded Workplace of the Year by them in 2020. KIIT is ranked 8th among private universities in India by QS World University Rankings.

Rishihood University (RU) is a new-age technology-driven university founded on the principles of social impact and development focusing on areas such as entrepreneurship, healthcare, hospitality, creativity, education and leadership. With eminent founders, board of advisors and faculty of national and international repute the university aim to focus on SDG 4: Quality Education aligning with the New Education Policy of India. Our academic disciplines look at the grand challenges of tomorrow and prepare the future generations to build a sustainable future for all.